OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Warm with Patchy Fog. Lows 70-72. Sunrise 5:36THURSDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Hot & Very Humid with a Few Showers/T'Showers Developing. Highs 92-96. Winds SE/SW 5-10THU NIGHT: Variable Clouds & Warm with a Few Showers/T'Showers. Lows 73-74.FRIDAY: Some Clearing. Breezy & Turning Less Humid with a Few Showers/T'Showers Mainly during the Morning. Highs 88-91. Winds WNW 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart