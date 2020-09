OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a Few Showers (Best Chance South & East of Evansville). Lows 55-59. Sunrise 6:40THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Mild & Pleasant with a Few Showers (Best Chance South & East of Evansville during the Morning). Highs 66-75 (Southeast to Northwest...69-71 in the Evansville Metro). Winds ENE 5-10THU NIGHT: Some Clearing. Lows 56-58.FRIDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Highs 74-77. Winds NE/S 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart