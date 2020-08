OVERNIGHT: Mainly Clear & Pleasant. Lows 58-61. Sunrise 6:10THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy (More Clouds South). Highs 82-85. Winds ENE 5-10THU NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows 60-65.FRIDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Scattered Showers/T'Showers Developing (More Numerous South & East of Evansville). Humid with Highs 82-86. Winds ENE 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart