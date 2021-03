The winter season of 2020-2021 came to an end Monday and the National Weather Service in Paducah released the official numbers. Despite all the cold and being below freezing for 12 days just weeks ago, no records were broken.

First off comes the rainfall totals. While we received a lot of rain, it was in the normal range for December 1 through the end of February. Most locations received 8 to 12 inches, with the heavier amounts in our southern counties. The normal range is 9 to 13 inches.