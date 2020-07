SATURDAY: Sunshine Giving Way to Increasing Clouds. Hot & Humid with a Few Showers/Storms Developing After Noon (Best Chance Northwest of Evansville). Highs 87-93 (Northeast to Southwest...90-91 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NW/SW 5-15SAT NIGHT: Variable Clouds & Warm with a Few Showers/Storms. Lows 70-73.SUNDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Humid with a Few Showers/T'Showers. Highs 86-88. Winds W/N 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart