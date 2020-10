OVERNIGHT: Cloudy with Periods of Rain along with Some Fog (Heaviest South including a Few T'Showers). Mild with Lows 46-60 (Northwest to Southeast...50-55 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 7:04TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Few T'Showers. Highs 62-73 (North to South...66-69 in the Evansville Metro). Winds E/SE 5-10TUE NIGHT: Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers/T'Showers (More Numerous North). Very Warm with Lows 59-63.WEDNESDAY: More Clouds than Sun with a Few Showers/T'Showers (Best Chance North). Highs 69-79 (North to South...72-75 in the Evansville Metro). Winds V 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart