OVERNIGHT: Clouds Increasing & Warm with Spotty Showers Late. Lows 69-72. Sunrise 6:08TUESDAY: Some Clearing with Scattered Showers/T'Showers. Turning Less Humid with Warm Highs 79-84. Winds NNE 5-15TUE NIGHT: Clearing. Lows 60-65.WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Warm & Pleasant with Highs 79-82. Winds NNE 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart