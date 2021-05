MARTIN CO., Ind (WEHT) Troopers and Sheriff’s officers located more than 800 DVDS, at least 80 thumb drives, hard drives, and other electronic devices that are suspected of containing child pornography at the home of Timothy Guy, 37, of rural Loogootee. Guy was on home detention for a previous charge of possessing child porn.

During the course of several hours on April 30, numerous printed child porn photos were located, as were a large number of electronic storage devices suspected of containing child pornography images.