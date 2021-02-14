Stacey’s Detailed Forecast – February 14, 2021

***Winter Storm WARNING (Widespread 6 – 12″ of dry, powdery accumulation) ** 6 PM Tonight thru 6 AM Tuesday

THIS EVENING: Cloudy & breezy with snow developing after 9 pm from the west with temps of 15-20. Winds N 10-20 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Periods of snow (1-2″ of accumulation by morning). Breezy & very cold with lows of 15-20. Winds N 10-20.

MONDAY: Snow diminishes early in the morning then increases again afternoon & becomes heavy at times with blowing & drifting snow. Breezy & very cold with highs around 20. Winds N 10-20.

MON NIGHT: Snow in the evening, ending overnight with blowing & drifting continuing. Very cold low of 10-25. Winds NW 5-15

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy & very cold with highs around 20. Winds NW 5-15.