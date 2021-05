THIS EVENING: Cloudy with showers & temps falling thru the 60s. Winds SE 5-15.

OVERNIGHT: Cloudy with sct’d showers…low of 60-65. Winds SE/SW 5-15.

MONDAY: Sct’d showers diminish in the morning then clouds with some sun & a breezy high of 75-80. Winds SW 10-20.

MON NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers & storms (severe storms possible) & a low in the mid 60s. Winds SW 5-15.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with sct’d showers & storms. Breezy high of 70-75. Winds SW/W 10-20.

Meteorologist Stacey May