Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – Click HERE

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy & Very Warm with a Few Showers South-Southwest of Evansville.  Lows 74-76.  Sunrise 5:27
TUESDAY:  Clouds with Some Sun at Times.  Showers/Storms Increasing during the Morning, then Diminishing Later in the Afternoon (Severe Storm Possible with Damaging Winds & Brief Tornadoes Possible).  Very Windy & Very Humid with Highs 82-87.  Winds SE/S 20-30
TUE NIGHT:  Variable Clouds.  Windy & Warm with a Few Showers/T’Showers.  Lows 62-73 (West to East…68-73 in the Evansville Metro).
WEDNESDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds.  Very Windy & Turning Less Humid with a Few Showers.  Highs 78-83.  Winds SW 20-30

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories