Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – Click HERE

OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy & Very Warm with a Few Showers South-Southwest of Evansville. Lows 74-76. Sunrise 5:27

TUESDAY: Clouds with Some Sun at Times. Showers/Storms Increasing during the Morning, then Diminishing Later in the Afternoon (Severe Storm Possible with Damaging Winds & Brief Tornadoes Possible). Very Windy & Very Humid with Highs 82-87. Winds SE/S 20-30

TUE NIGHT: Variable Clouds. Windy & Warm with a Few Showers/T’Showers. Lows 62-73 (West to East…68-73 in the Evansville Metro).

WEDNESDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Very Windy & Turning Less Humid with a Few Showers. Highs 78-83. Winds SW 20-30

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart