Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – Click HERE

SATURDAY: More Clouds than Sun with Scattered Showers/Storms Developing (Isolated Severe Storm Possible Late Along/North of the Ohio River). Windy & Humid with Highs 80-84. Winds WSW 15-25
SAT NIGHT: Variable Clouds with Showers/Storms (Isolated Severe Storm Possible Mainly during the Evening Along/North of the Ohio River). Warm with Lows 71-73.
SUNDAY: Showers/T’Showers Diminishing with Clouds Giving Way to Some Sun. Breezy & Very Humid with Highs 84-89. Winds WSW 10-20
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart