Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – Click HERE

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SATURDAY:  More Clouds than Sun with Scattered Showers/Storms Developing (Isolated Severe Storm Possible Late Along/North of the Ohio River).  Windy & Humid with Highs 80-84.  Winds WSW 15-25
SAT NIGHT:  Variable Clouds with Showers/Storms (Isolated Severe Storm Possible Mainly during the Evening Along/North of the Ohio River).  Warm with Lows 71-73.
SUNDAY:  Showers/T’Showers Diminishing with Clouds Giving Way to Some Sun.  Breezy & Very Humid with Highs 84-89.  Winds WSW 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories