Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – Click HERE

OVERNIGHT:  Variable Clouds & Warm with a Few Showers/T’Showers.  Lows 70-73.  Sunrise 5:31
TUESDAY:  More Clouds than Sun with Scattered Showers/Storms (Isolated Severe Storm Possible Across Western Kentucky) Increasing during the Morning, then Diminishing After Noon.  Not as Warm but Humid with Highs of 82-87.  Winds SSW 5-15
TUE NIGHT:  Variable Clouds & Warm with a Few Showers/T’Showers.  Lows 70-73.
WEDNESDAY:  More Clouds than Sun with Scattered Showers/Storms (Isolated Severe Storm Possible Across Roughly the Southern Half of the Tri-State).  Very Humid with Highs 85-90.  Winds S/W 5-15

