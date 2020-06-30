Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – Click HERE

OVERNIGHT: Variable Clouds & Warm with a Few Showers/T’Showers. Lows 70-73. Sunrise 5:31

TUESDAY: More Clouds than Sun with Scattered Showers/Storms (Isolated Severe Storm Possible Across Western Kentucky) Increasing during the Morning, then Diminishing After Noon. Not as Warm but Humid with Highs of 82-87. Winds SSW 5-15

TUE NIGHT: Variable Clouds & Warm with a Few Showers/T’Showers. Lows 70-73.

WEDNESDAY: More Clouds than Sun with Scattered Showers/Storms (Isolated Severe Storm Possible Across Roughly the Southern Half of the Tri-State). Very Humid with Highs 85-90. Winds S/W 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart