**Flash Flood WATCH until 7pm Wednesday**OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy & Warm with a Few Showers/T'Showers. Lows 69-73. Sunrise 5:31WEDNESDAY: More Clouds than Sun with Scattered Showers/T'Showers Increasing (More Numerous South & West of Evansville). Very Humid with Highs 86-89. Winds V 5-10WED NIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Warm with Scattered Showers/T'Showers Ending. Lows 67-71.THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Hot & Humid with Highs 89-91. Winds NE 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart