EVENING: Partly Cloudy & Warm with a Few Showers/T’Showers (Best Chance North of I-64). Temps Falling thru the 80s. Sunset 8:15

OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Lows 72-74. Sunrise 5:35

WEDNESDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Hot & Very Humid with a Few Showers/T’Showers Developing. Highs 91-93. Winds ESE 5

WED NIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Lows 71-73.

THURSDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Hot & Very Humid with a Few Showers/T’Showers Developing. Highs 91-94. Winds E/S 5

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart