Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – Click HERE

EVENING: Variable Clouds with a Few Showers/T’Showers. Temps 80-76. Sunset 8:15

OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Very Warm. Lows 72-74. Sunrise 5:36

THURSDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Hot & Very Humid with a Few Showers/T’Showers Developing. Highs 91-95. Winds SE/SW 5-10

THU NIGHT: Variable Clouds & Warm with a Few Showers/T’Showers. Lows 73-74.

FRIDAY: Some Clearing. Breezy & Hot but Turning Less Humid with a Few Showers/T’Showers during the Morning. Highs 89-92. Winds WNW 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart