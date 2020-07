EVENING: Partly Cloudy & Very Warm. Temps Falling thru the 80s. Sunset 8:15

OVERNIGHT: Variable Clouds & Very Warm with a Few Showers/T’Showers Mainly North of I-64. Lows 70-74. Sunrise 5:36

FRIDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Breezy & Humid with Spotty Showers/T’Showers in the Morning East of US 41. Highs 86-89. Winds WNW 10-20

FRI NIGHT: Mainly Clear & Warm. Lows 67-71.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy & Humid. Highs 86-90. Winds NW/SW 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart