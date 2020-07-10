Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – Click HERE

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
WX WAYNE HART_-2732074251089918543

EVENING:  Mainly Clear.  Temps Falling into the 70s.  Sunset 8:14
OVERNIGHT:  Mainly Clear.  Lows 64-69.  Sunrise 5:37
SATURDAY:  Sunshine Giving Way to Increasing Clouds.  Humid with a Few Showers/Storms Developing After Noon (Best Chance Northwest of Evansville).  Highs 85-91 (Northeast to Southwest…88-89 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds NW/SW 5-15
SAT NIGHT:  Variable Clouds & Warm with a Few Showers/T’Showers.  Lows 70-73.
SUNDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds.  Humid with a Few Showers/T’Showers.  Highs 87-89.  Winds W/N 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories