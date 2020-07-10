Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – Click HERE

EVENING: Mainly Clear. Temps Falling into the 70s. Sunset 8:14

OVERNIGHT: Mainly Clear. Lows 64-69. Sunrise 5:37

SATURDAY: Sunshine Giving Way to Increasing Clouds. Humid with a Few Showers/Storms Developing After Noon (Best Chance Northwest of Evansville). Highs 85-91 (Northeast to Southwest…88-89 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NW/SW 5-15

SAT NIGHT: Variable Clouds & Warm with a Few Showers/T’Showers. Lows 70-73.

SUNDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Humid with a Few Showers/T’Showers. Highs 87-89. Winds W/N 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart