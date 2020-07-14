Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – Click HERE

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
WX WAYNE HART_-2732074251089918543

EVENING:  Clear.  Temp Falling into the 70s.  Sunset 8:13
OVERNIGHT:  Mainly Clear.  Lows 64-66.  Sunrise 5:40
WEDNESDAY:  Sunshine with Some Clouds After Noon.  Breezy, Hot, & Humid with Highs 91-94.  Winds E/S 10-20
WED NIGHT:  Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers/Storms (Severe Storm Possible Mainly Across the Northwest Half of the Tri-State) Moving in from the Northwest then Ending Overnight.  Very Warm with Lows 72-76.
THURSDAY:  Clouds with Some Sun.  Scattered Showers/Storms Developing (Isolated Severe Storm Possible).  Hot & Very Humid with Highs 88-93.  Winds WSW 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories