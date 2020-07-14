Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – Click HERE

EVENING: Clear. Temp Falling into the 70s. Sunset 8:13

OVERNIGHT: Mainly Clear. Lows 64-66. Sunrise 5:40

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine with Some Clouds After Noon. Breezy, Hot, & Humid with Highs 91-94. Winds E/S 10-20

WED NIGHT: Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers/Storms (Severe Storm Possible Mainly Across the Northwest Half of the Tri-State) Moving in from the Northwest then Ending Overnight. Very Warm with Lows 72-76.

THURSDAY: Clouds with Some Sun. Scattered Showers/Storms Developing (Isolated Severe Storm Possible). Hot & Very Humid with Highs 88-93. Winds WSW 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart