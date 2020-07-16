Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – Click HERE

**Tornado WATCH for Most of Southern Illinois until 11pm**
EVENING:  Clouds Increasing with Showers/Storms Moving in from the West (Possibly Severe – Mainly Across Southern Illinois).  Warm with Temps Falling thru the 80s.  Sunset 8:12
OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Storms (Mainly Along/North of the Ohio River) Diminishing.  Very Warm with Lows 69-77 (Northwest to Southeast…73-77 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 5:41
THURSDAY:  Some Clearing.  Humid with a Few Showers/Storms (Best Chance After Noon Southeast of Evansville where an Isolated Severe Storm is Possible).  Highs 84-91 (Northwest to Southeast…87-89 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SW/NW 5-15
THU NIGHT:  Partly Cloudy & Warm.  Lows 71-74.
FRIDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds.  Humid with a Few Showers/T’Showers Developing Across Western Kentucky.  Highs 85-90.  Winds Variable 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

