Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – Click HERE

**Tornado WATCH for Most of Southern Illinois until 11pm**

EVENING: Clouds Increasing with Showers/Storms Moving in from the West (Possibly Severe – Mainly Across Southern Illinois). Warm with Temps Falling thru the 80s. Sunset 8:12

OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Storms (Mainly Along/North of the Ohio River) Diminishing. Very Warm with Lows 69-77 (Northwest to Southeast…73-77 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 5:41

THURSDAY: Some Clearing. Humid with a Few Showers/Storms (Best Chance After Noon Southeast of Evansville where an Isolated Severe Storm is Possible). Highs 84-91 (Northwest to Southeast…87-89 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SW/NW 5-15

THU NIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Lows 71-74.

FRIDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Humid with a Few Showers/T’Showers Developing Across Western Kentucky. Highs 85-90. Winds Variable 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart