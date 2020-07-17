Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – Click HERE

OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Storms (More Along/North of the Ohio River) Diminishing. Very Warm with Lows 69-77 (Northwest to Southeast...73-77 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 5:41THURSDAY: Some Clearing. Humid with a Few Showers/Storms (Best Chance After Noon Southeast of Evansville where an Isolated Severe Storm is Possible). Highs 83-90 (Northwest to Southeast...86-88 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SW/NW 5-15THU NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows 68-71.FRIDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Hot & Humid with a Few Showers/T'Showers Developing Across Western Kentucky. Highs 86-91. Winds Variable 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart