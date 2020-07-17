Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – Click HERE

**Ozone Alert for Friday**
EVENING:  Partly Cloudy with Spotty Showers Along & South of the Western Kentucky Parkway.  Temps Falling into the 70s.  Sunset 8:12
OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy & Warm with Spotty Showers Along & South of the Western Kentucky Parkway.  Lows 67-70.  Sunrise 5:41
FRIDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds.  Very Humid with a Few Showers/T’Showers (Best Chance Across Western Kentucky).  Highs 86-91.  Winds NE/S 5-10
FRI NIGHT:  Partly Cloudy & Warm with Spotty Showers.  Lows 71-73.
SATURDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds.  Hot & Very Humid with Spotty Showers/T’Showers.  Highs 91-94.  Winds S/SW 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

