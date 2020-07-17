Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – Click HERE

**Ozone Alert for Friday**
EVENING: Partly Cloudy with Spotty Showers Along & South of the Western Kentucky Parkway. Temps Falling into the 70s. Sunset 8:12
OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Warm with Spotty Showers Along & South of the Western Kentucky Parkway. Lows 67-70. Sunrise 5:41
FRIDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Very Humid with a Few Showers/T’Showers (Best Chance Across Western Kentucky). Highs 86-91. Winds NE/S 5-10
FRI NIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Warm with Spotty Showers. Lows 71-73.
SATURDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Hot & Very Humid with Spotty Showers/T’Showers. Highs 91-94. Winds S/SW 5-15
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart