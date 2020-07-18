Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – Click HERE

**Heat ADVISORY for Vanderburgh, Posey, Gibson, & All Counties in Southern Illinois Noon Saturday thru 7pm Sunday**

EVENING: Partly Cloudy & Warm with Spotty Showers. Temps Falling into the 70s. Sunset 8:11

OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Warm with Spotty Showers. Lows 72-74. Sunrise 5:42

SATURDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Hot & Very Humid with Spotty Showers/T’Showers. Highs 91-94 (Heat Index: 100-105). Winds SSW 5-15

SAT NIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Very Warm. Lows 74-76.

SUNDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Breezy, Hot, & Very Humid with Isolated Showers/T’Showers (Best Chance North of I-64 Late). Highs 92-94 (Heat Index: 100-105). Winds S/SW 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart