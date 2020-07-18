Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – Click HERE

**Heat ADVISORY for Vanderburgh, Posey, Gibson, & All Counties in Southern Illinois Noon Saturday thru 7pm Sunday**
EVENING:  Partly Cloudy & Warm with Spotty Showers.  Temps Falling into the 70s.  Sunset 8:11
OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy & Warm with Spotty Showers.  Lows 72-74.  Sunrise 5:42
SATURDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds.  Hot & Very Humid with Spotty Showers/T’Showers.  Highs 91-94 (Heat Index: 100-105).  Winds SSW 5-15
SAT NIGHT:  Partly Cloudy & Very Warm.  Lows 74-76.
SUNDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds.  Breezy, Hot, & Very Humid with Isolated Showers/T’Showers (Best Chance North of I-64 Late).  Highs 92-94 (Heat Index: 100-105).  Winds S/SW 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

