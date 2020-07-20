Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – Click HERE

EVENING: Some Clearing with Scattered Showers (Mainly Southeast of Evansville) Diminishing. Temps 75-80. Sunset 8:09
OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Warm with Spotty Showers. Lows 72-74. Sunrise 5:44
TUESDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds with Scattered Showers/Storms Increasing (Isolated Severe Storm Possible After Noon). Very Humid with Highs 88-91. Winds Variable 5-10
TUE NIGHT: Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers/Storms Diminishing. Very Warm with Lows 71-75.
WEDNESDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Increasing. Hot & Very Humid with Highs 86-91. Winds SW 5-15
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart