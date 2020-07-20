Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – Click HERE

EVENING:  Some Clearing with Scattered Showers (Mainly Southeast of Evansville) Diminishing.  Temps 75-80.  Sunset 8:09
OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy & Warm with Spotty Showers.  Lows 72-74.  Sunrise 5:44
TUESDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds with Scattered Showers/Storms Increasing (Isolated Severe Storm Possible After Noon).  Very Humid with Highs 88-91.  Winds Variable 5-10
TUE NIGHT:  Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers/Storms Diminishing.  Very Warm with Lows 71-75.
WEDNESDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Increasing.  Hot & Very Humid with Highs 86-91.  Winds SW 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

