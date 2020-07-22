Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – Click HERE

EVENING:  Variable Clouds & Very Warm with a Few Showers/Storms (Isolated Severe Storm Possible).  Temps Falling thru the 80s.  Sunset 8:08
OVERNIGHT:  Variable Clouds & Very Warm with a Few Showers/T’Showers.  Lows 72-74.  Sunrise 5:45
WEDNESDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds with Scattered Showers/Storms Increasing (Isolated Severe Storm Possible).  Breezy & Very Humid with Highs 88-92.  Winds SW 10-20
WED NIGHT:  Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers/Storms Diminishing.  Warm with Lows 72-74.
THURSDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds.  Very Humid with a Few Showers/T’Showers (Best Chance Across Western Kentucky).  Highs 85-89.  Winds NW 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

