Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – Click HERE

EVENING: Variable Clouds & Very Warm with a Few Showers/Storms (Isolated Severe Storm Possible). Temps Falling thru the 80s. Sunset 8:08
OVERNIGHT: Variable Clouds & Very Warm with a Few Showers/T’Showers. Lows 72-74. Sunrise 5:45
WEDNESDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds with Scattered Showers/Storms Increasing (Isolated Severe Storm Possible). Breezy & Very Humid with Highs 88-92. Winds SW 10-20
WED NIGHT: Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers/Storms Diminishing. Warm with Lows 72-74.
THURSDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Very Humid with a Few Showers/T’Showers (Best Chance Across Western Kentucky). Highs 85-89. Winds NW 5-10
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart