Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – Click HERE

EVENING:  Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers/Few Storms.  Temps Falling into the 70s.  Sunset 8:04
OVERNIGHT:  Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Ending.  Warm with Lows 67-73 (Northwest to Southeast…72-73 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 5:50
TUESDAY:  Clearing from North to South and Turning Less Humid with a Few Showers/T’Showers Developing Across Western Kentucky.  Highs 88-91.  Winds NNW 5-10
TUE NIGHT:  Clear.  Lows 66-69.
WEDNESDAY:  Sunshine with Some Clouds After Noon.  Humid with Highs 86-91.  Winds SE/SW 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

