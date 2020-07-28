Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – Click HERE

EVENING: Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers/Few Storms. Temps Falling into the 70s. Sunset 8:04

OVERNIGHT: Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Ending. Warm with Lows 67-73 (Northwest to Southeast…72-73 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 5:50

TUESDAY: Clearing from North to South and Turning Less Humid with a Few Showers/T’Showers Developing Across Western Kentucky. Highs 88-91. Winds NNW 5-10

TUE NIGHT: Clear. Lows 66-69.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine with Some Clouds After Noon. Humid with Highs 86-91. Winds SE/SW 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart