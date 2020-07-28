Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – Click HERE

EVENING: Clearing from North to South with Spotty Showers South Early. Temps Falling into the 70s. Sunset 8:03

OVERNIGHT: Mainly Clear. Lows 65-71 (North to South…68-69 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 5:51

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine Giving Way to Increasing Clouds from the South. Very Humid with a Few Showers/T’Showers Developing Mainly Over Western Kentucky. Highs 87-90. Winds E/SW 5-10

WED NIGHT: Clouds Increasing. Warm with a Few Showers/T’Showers. Lows 70-72.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Increasing. Warm & Humid with Highs 76-83 (Northeast to Southwest…76-80 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SE/N 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart