Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – Click HERE

EVENING:  Clearing from North to South with Spotty Showers South Early.  Temps Falling into the 70s.  Sunset 8:03
OVERNIGHT:  Mainly Clear.  Lows 65-71 (North to South…68-69 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 5:51
WEDNESDAY:  Sunshine Giving Way to Increasing Clouds from the South.  Very Humid with a Few Showers/T’Showers Developing Mainly Over Western Kentucky.  Highs 87-90.  Winds E/SW 5-10
WED NIGHT:  Clouds Increasing.  Warm with a Few Showers/T’Showers.  Lows 70-72.
THURSDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Increasing.  Warm & Humid with Highs 76-83 (Northeast to Southwest…76-80 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SE/N 5-10

