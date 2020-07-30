Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – Click HERE

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
WX WAYNE HART_-2732074251089918543

EVENING:  Mostly Cloudy with a Few Showers (Best Chance South & West of Evansville).  Temps Falling into the 70s.  Sunset 8:02
OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy & Warm with a Few Showers, Increasing towards Daybreak.  Lows 71-73.  Sunrise 5:52
THURSDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Showers/T’Showers.  Warm & Very Humid with Highs 75-81 (North to South…78-80 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds ENE 5-15
THU NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers Diminishing.  Warm with Lows 65-70.
FRIDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers Increasing.  Warm & Humid with Highs 79-84.  Winds N 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories