Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – Click HERE

EVENING: Mostly Cloudy with a Few Showers (Best Chance South & West of Evansville). Temps Falling into the 70s. Sunset 8:02

OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy & Warm with a Few Showers, Increasing towards Daybreak. Lows 71-73. Sunrise 5:52

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Showers/T’Showers. Warm & Very Humid with Highs 75-81 (North to South…78-80 in the Evansville Metro). Winds ENE 5-15

THU NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers Diminishing. Warm with Lows 65-70.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers Increasing. Warm & Humid with Highs 79-84. Winds N 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart