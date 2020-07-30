Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – Click HERE

EVENING: Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers/Few Storms Diminishing. Temps Falling into the 70s. Sunset 8:01
OVERNIGHT: Variable Clouds & Warm with a Few Showers. Lows 69-74. Sunrise 5:53
FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Few T’Showers Increasing. Warm & Humid with Highs 76-81. Winds NE 5-10
FRI NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/T’Showers. Warm with Lows 66-70.
SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Showers/Storms (Isolated Severe Storm Possible – Best Chance Southeast of Evansville), Diminishing Late. Warm & Humid with Highs 76-79. Winds NW 5-15
