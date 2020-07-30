Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – Click HERE

OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy & Warm with a Few Showers, Increasing towards Daybreak. Lows 72-74. Sunrise 5:52THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Showers/T'Showers. Warm & Very Humid with Highs 75-81 (North to South...78-80 in the Evansville Metro). Winds ENE 5-15THU NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers Diminishing. Warm with Lows 65-70.FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Warm & Humid with a Few Showers (Best Chance Along & South of the Ohio River). Highs 79-84. Winds N 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart