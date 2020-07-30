Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – Click HERE

EVENING:  Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers/Few Storms Diminishing.  Temps Falling into the 70s.  Sunset 8:01
OVERNIGHT:  Variable Clouds & Warm with a Few Showers.  Lows 69-74.  Sunrise 5:53
FRIDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Few T’Showers Increasing.  Warm & Humid with Highs 76-81.  Winds NE 5-10
FRI NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/T’Showers.  Warm with Lows 66-70.
SATURDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Showers/Storms (Isolated Severe Storm Possible – Best Chance Southeast of Evansville), Diminishing Late.  Warm & Humid with Highs 76-79.  Winds NW 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

