Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – Click HERE

EVENING: Mostly Cloudy with Showers/T’Showers. Temps in the 70s. Sunset 8:00

OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/T’Showers. Warm with Lows 69-71. Sunrise 5:53

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Showers/T’Showers. Warm & Very Humid with Highs 72-81 (Northwest to Southeast…78-80 in the Evansville Metro). Winds V 5-15

SAT NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers Ending. Lows 65-66.

SUNDAY: Some Clearing. Warm with a Few Showers/T’Showers Developing. Highs 79-82. Winds SW 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart