Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – Click HERE

EVENING: Mostly Cloudy with Showers/T’Showers. Temps in the 70s. Sunset 8:00
OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/T’Showers. Warm with Lows 69-71. Sunrise 5:53
SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Showers/T’Showers. Warm & Very Humid with Highs 72-81 (Northwest to Southeast…78-80 in the Evansville Metro). Winds V 5-15
SAT NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers Ending. Lows 65-66.
SUNDAY: Some Clearing. Warm with a Few Showers/T’Showers Developing. Highs 79-82. Winds SW 5-15
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart