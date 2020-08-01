Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – Click HERE

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
WX WAYNE HART_-2732074251089918543

EVENING:  Mostly Cloudy with Showers/T’Showers.  Temps in the 70s.  Sunset 8:00
OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/T’Showers.  Warm with Lows 69-71.  Sunrise 5:53
SATURDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Showers/T’Showers.  Warm & Very Humid with Highs 72-81 (Northwest to Southeast…78-80 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds V 5-15
SAT NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers Ending.  Lows 65-66.
SUNDAY:  Some Clearing.  Warm with a Few Showers/T’Showers Developing.  Highs 79-82.  Winds SW 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories