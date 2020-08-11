Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – Click HERE

OVERNIGHT: Variable Clouds with Showers/Storms Ending from Northwest to Southeast. Warm with Lows 69-72. Sunrise 6:02

TUESDAY: More Clouds than Sun. Very Humid with a Few Showers/T’Showers Developing. Highs 84-91 (North to South…86-88 in the Evansville Metro). Winds Variable 5-15

TUE NIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Lows 69-72.

WEDNESDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Very Humid with a Few Showers/T’Showers Developing (Best Chance Across Western Kentucky). Highs 83-88. Winds Variable 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart