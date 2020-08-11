Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – Click HERE

OVERNIGHT:  Variable Clouds with Showers/Storms Ending from Northwest to Southeast.  Warm with Lows 69-72.  Sunrise 6:02
TUESDAY:  More Clouds than Sun.  Very Humid with a Few Showers/T’Showers Developing.  Highs 84-91 (North to South…86-88 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds Variable 5-15
TUE NIGHT:  Partly Cloudy & Warm.  Lows 69-72.
WEDNESDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds.  Very Humid with a Few Showers/T’Showers Developing (Best Chance Across Western Kentucky).  Highs 83-88.  Winds Variable 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

