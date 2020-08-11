Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – Click HERE

EVENING:  Clouds Increasing.  Temps Falling into the 70s.  Sunset 7:48
OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy & Warm with a Few Showers South & West of Evansville.  Lows 69-72.  Sunrise 6:03
WEDNESDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Increasing (More Numerous South & West of Evansville).  Humid with Highs 79-86 (Northwest to Southeast…83-85 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds Variable 5-10
WED NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Diminishing.  Warm with Lows 68-70.
THURSDAY:  More Clouds than Sun with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Increasing.  Warm & Humid with Highs 78-83.  Winds NE 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

