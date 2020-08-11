Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – Click HERE

EVENING: Clouds Increasing. Temps Falling into the 70s. Sunset 7:48
OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy & Warm with a Few Showers South & West of Evansville. Lows 69-72. Sunrise 6:03
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Increasing (More Numerous South & West of Evansville). Humid with Highs 79-86 (Northwest to Southeast…83-85 in the Evansville Metro). Winds Variable 5-10
WED NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Diminishing. Warm with Lows 68-70.
THURSDAY: More Clouds than Sun with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Increasing. Warm & Humid with Highs 78-83. Winds NE 5-10
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart