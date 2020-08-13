Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – Click HERE

EVENING: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Few T’Showers (More Numerous South & West of Evansville) Diminishing. Temps Falling into the 70s. Sunset 7:46
OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy & Warm with a Few Showers (Best Chance South & West of Evansville). Lows 69-71. Sunrise 6:04
THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Increasing (More Numerous South of the Ohio River). Very Humid with Highs 83-90 (North to South…84-86 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NE 5-10
THU NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers Diminishing. Warm with Lows 69-70.
FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Increasing (More Numerous South & East of Evansville). Humid with Highs 81-84. Winds NW 5-10
