Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – Click HERE

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
WX WAYNE HART_-2732074251089918543

EVENING:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Few T’Showers (More Numerous South & West of Evansville) Diminishing.  Temps Falling into the 70s.  Sunset 7:46
OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy & Warm with a Few Showers (Best Chance South & West of Evansville).  Lows 69-71.  Sunrise 6:04
THURSDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Increasing (More Numerous South of the Ohio River).  Very Humid with Highs 83-90 (North to South…84-86 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds NE 5-10
THU NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers Diminishing.  Warm with Lows 69-70.
FRIDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Increasing (More Numerous South & East of Evansville).  Humid with Highs 81-84.  Winds NW 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories