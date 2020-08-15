Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – Click HERE

EVENING:  Partly Cloudy with a Few Showers/T’Showers Early Mainly North.  Temps Falling into the 70s. Sunset 7:44
OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy with Patchy Fog.  Lows 66-69.  Sunrise 6:06
SATURDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds.  Humid with Highs 87-92.  Winds NW 5-10
SAT NIGHT:  Clouds Increasing & Warm.  Lows 62-70 (Northwest to Southeast…68-69 in the Evansville Metro).
SUNDAY:  Gradual Clearing.  Breezy & Turning Less Humid with a Few Spotty Showers/T’Showers After Noon Southeast of Evansville.  Highs 83-87.  Winds NW/N 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

