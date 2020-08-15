Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – Click HERE

EVENING: Partly Cloudy with a Few Showers/T’Showers Early Mainly North. Temps Falling into the 70s. Sunset 7:44

OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy with Patchy Fog. Lows 66-69. Sunrise 6:06

SATURDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Humid with Highs 87-92. Winds NW 5-10

SAT NIGHT: Clouds Increasing & Warm. Lows 62-70 (Northwest to Southeast…68-69 in the Evansville Metro).

SUNDAY: Gradual Clearing. Breezy & Turning Less Humid with a Few Spotty Showers/T’Showers After Noon Southeast of Evansville. Highs 83-87. Winds NW/N 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart