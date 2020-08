EVENING: Variable Clouds with a Few Showers South Ending Early. Temps Falling into the 60s. Sunset 7:39

OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows 58-63. Sunrise 6:09

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy (More Clouds South/More Sun North). Warm & Pleasant with Highs 78-81. Winds N/NE 5-15

WED NIGHT: Mainly Clear. Lows 59-63.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy (More Clouds South/More Sun North). Warm with Highs 80-83. Winds NE 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart