Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – Click HERE

EVENING:  Variable Clouds with Spotty Showers.  Temps 80-75.  Sunset 7:28
OVERNIGHT:  Variable Clouds & Very Warm with Spotty Showers.  Lows 72-74.  Sunrise 6:16
THURSDAY:  More Clouds than Sun.  Very Humid with a Few Showers/T’Showers Developing.  Highs 86-90.  Winds SSW 5-15
THU NIGHT:  Variable Clouds & Very Warm with a Few Showers.  Lows 73-75.
FRIDAY:  More Clouds than Sun with Showers/Storms Increasing After Noon (Isolated Severe Storm Possible).  Very Humid & Turning Very Windy with Highs 83-86.  Winds S 15-30 (Gusts of 30-40 Possible).

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

