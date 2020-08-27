Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – Click HERE

EVENING: Variable Clouds with Spotty Showers. Temps 80-75. Sunset 7:28
OVERNIGHT: Variable Clouds & Very Warm with Spotty Showers. Lows 72-74. Sunrise 6:16
THURSDAY: More Clouds than Sun. Very Humid with a Few Showers/T’Showers Developing. Highs 86-90. Winds SSW 5-15
THU NIGHT: Variable Clouds & Very Warm with a Few Showers. Lows 73-75.
FRIDAY: More Clouds than Sun with Showers/Storms Increasing After Noon (Isolated Severe Storm Possible). Very Humid & Turning Very Windy with Highs 83-86. Winds S 15-30 (Gusts of 30-40 Possible).
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart