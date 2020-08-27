Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – Click HERE

**Flash Flood WATCH for Webster, Hopkins, McLean, & Muhlenberg Counties Friday**

EVENING:  Mostly Cloudy with Spotty Showers.  Temps Falling into the 70s.  Sunset 7:26
OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy & Very Warm with a Few Showers.  Lows 73-76.  Sunrise 6:17
FRIDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Storms Increasing After Noon (Severe Storm Possible After Noon – Best Chance Along/South of the Western Kentucky Parkway). Very Humid & Turning Windy with Highs 80-84.  Winds SE 10-25
FRI NIGHT:  Scattered Showers/Storms Ending Early, then Some Clearing.  Warm with Lows 68-71.
SATURDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds.  Breezy & Turning Less Humid with a Few Showers/Storms Developing (Best Chance Across Western Kentucky After Noon).  Highs 83-87.  Winds W/N 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

