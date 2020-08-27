Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – Click HERE

**Flash Flood WATCH for Webster, Hopkins, McLean, & Muhlenberg Counties Friday**
EVENING: Mostly Cloudy with Spotty Showers. Temps Falling into the 70s. Sunset 7:26
OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy & Very Warm with a Few Showers. Lows 73-76. Sunrise 6:17
FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Storms Increasing After Noon (Severe Storm Possible After Noon – Best Chance Along/South of the Western Kentucky Parkway). Very Humid & Turning Windy with Highs 80-84. Winds SE 10-25
FRI NIGHT: Scattered Showers/Storms Ending Early, then Some Clearing. Warm with Lows 68-71.
SATURDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Breezy & Turning Less Humid with a Few Showers/Storms Developing (Best Chance Across Western Kentucky After Noon). Highs 83-87. Winds W/N 10-20
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart