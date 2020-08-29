Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – Click HERE

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Remnants of Hurricane Laura unleashed heavy rain and twisters hundreds of miles inland from a path of death and destruction and mangled buildings along the Gulf Coast, and forecasters warned a turn toward the east may spell new dangers for the Eastern Seaboard over the weekend.

The threat of tornadoes was forecast to redevelop Friday, less than a day after a reported tornado tore through a church and homes in northeastern Arkansas. Trees were reported down and power was out where what was left of the once fearsome Category 4 hurricane packing 150-mph winds spun over the state.