Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – Click HERE

EVENING:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Rain Ending from West to East.  Temps in the 70s.  Sunset 7:25
OVERNIGHT:  Some Clearing & Warm.  Lows 68-71.  Sunrise 6:18
SATURDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds.  Humid with Spotty Showers/T’Showers Developing (Best Chance Across Western KY After Noon). Highs 84-88.  Winds SW/NW 5-15
SAT NIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Lows 62-70 (North to South…65-68 in the Evansville Metro).
SUNDAY:  Clouds Increasing.  Not too Warm with a Few Showers/T’Showers Developing (Best Chance After Noon South & West of Evansville).  Highs 77-82.

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

