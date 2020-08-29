Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – Click HERE

EVENING: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Rain Ending from West to East. Temps in the 70s. Sunset 7:25
OVERNIGHT: Some Clearing & Warm. Lows 68-71. Sunrise 6:18
SATURDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Humid with Spotty Showers/T’Showers Developing (Best Chance Across Western KY After Noon). Highs 84-88. Winds SW/NW 5-15
SAT NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows 62-70 (North to South…65-68 in the Evansville Metro).
SUNDAY: Clouds Increasing. Not too Warm with a Few Showers/T’Showers Developing (Best Chance After Noon South & West of Evansville). Highs 77-82.
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart