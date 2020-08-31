Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – Click HERE

EVENING: Variable Clouds with Spotty Showers Mainly South of the Ohio River. Temps Falling into the 70s. Sunset 7:20
OVERNIGHT: Variable Clouds & Warm. Lows 69-71. Sunrise 6:20
TUESDAY: More Clouds than Sun with Scattered Showers/Storms Developing (Isolated Severe Storm Possible). Very Humid with Highs 81-86. Winds S 5-15
TUE NIGHT: Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Diminishing. Warm with Lows 70-72.
WEDNESDAY: More Clouds than Sun with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Increasing. Very Humid with Highs 82-84. Winds SW 5-15
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart