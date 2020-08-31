Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – Click HERE

EVENING:  Variable Clouds with Spotty Showers Mainly South of the Ohio River.  Temps Falling into the 70s.  Sunset 7:20
OVERNIGHT:  Variable Clouds & Warm.  Lows 69-71.  Sunrise 6:20
TUESDAY:  More Clouds than Sun with Scattered Showers/Storms Developing (Isolated Severe Storm Possible).  Very Humid with Highs 81-86.  Winds S 5-15
TUE NIGHT:  Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Diminishing.  Warm with Lows 70-72.
WEDNESDAY:  More Clouds than Sun with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Increasing.  Very Humid with Highs 82-84.  Winds SW 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

