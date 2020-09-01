Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – Click HERE

EVENING:  Variable Clouds with a Few Showers/T’Showers.  Temps Falling thru the 70s.  Sunset 6:21
OVERNIGHT:  Variable Clouds & Warm with a Few Showers/T’Showers.  Lows 71-74.  Sunrise 6:21
WEDNESDAY:  More Clouds than Sun with Scattered Showers/Storms Increasing After Noon (Isolated Severe Storm Possible Across Western Kentucky).  Very Humid with Highs 82-84.  Winds WSW 5-15
WED NIGHT:  Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers/T’Showers.  Warm with Lows 69-72.
THURSDAY:  More Clouds than Sun with Scattered Showers/T’Showers, Pushing Away to the Southeast After Noon.  Breezy & Humid with Highs 83-86.  Winds SW 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

