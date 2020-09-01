Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – Click HERE

EVENING: Variable Clouds with a Few Showers/T’Showers. Temps Falling thru the 70s. Sunset 6:21
OVERNIGHT: Variable Clouds & Warm with a Few Showers/T’Showers. Lows 71-74. Sunrise 6:21
WEDNESDAY: More Clouds than Sun with Scattered Showers/Storms Increasing After Noon (Isolated Severe Storm Possible Across Western Kentucky). Very Humid with Highs 82-84. Winds WSW 5-15
WED NIGHT: Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers/T’Showers. Warm with Lows 69-72.
THURSDAY: More Clouds than Sun with Scattered Showers/T’Showers, Pushing Away to the Southeast After Noon. Breezy & Humid with Highs 83-86. Winds SW 10-20
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart