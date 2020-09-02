Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – Click HERE

**Flash Flood WATCH for Western Kentucky & Perry/Spencer Counties in Indiana thru Thursday Morning**
EVENING: Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers/Storms South, Increasing to the North Late. Temps Falling into the 70s. Sunset 7:17
OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Showers/T’Showers, Diminishing Late. Warm with Lows 69-72. Sunrise 6:22
THURSDAY: Some Clearing. Breezy & Humid with a Few Showers (Best Chance South & East of Evansville). Highs 87-89. Winds W 10-20
THU NIGHT: Variable Clouds with a Few Showers. Lows 60-68 (North to South…62-67 in the Evansville Metro).
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny & Pleasant. Highs 78-82. Winds N 5-15
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart