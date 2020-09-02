Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – Click HERE

**Flash Flood WATCH for Western Kentucky & Perry/Spencer Counties in Indiana thru Thursday Morning**
EVENING:  Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers/Storms South, Increasing to the North Late.  Temps Falling into the 70s.  Sunset 7:17
OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Showers/T’Showers, Diminishing Late.  Warm with Lows 69-72.  Sunrise 6:22
THURSDAY:  Some Clearing.  Breezy & Humid with a Few Showers (Best Chance South & East of Evansville).  Highs 87-89.  Winds W 10-20
THU NIGHT:  Variable Clouds with a Few Showers.  Lows 60-68 (North to South…62-67 in the Evansville Metro).
FRIDAY:  Mostly Sunny & Pleasant.  Highs 78-82.  Winds N 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

