**Flash Flood WATCH for Western Kentucky & Perry/Spencer Counties in Indiana thru Thursday Morning**OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Showers/T'Showers, Diminishing Late (Heavy Rain Possible). Warm with Lows 71-74. Sunrise 6:22THURSDAY: Some Clearing. Breezy & Humid with a Few Showers (Best Chance South & East of Evansville). Highs 86-88. Winds W 10-20THU NIGHT: Variable Clouds with a Few Showers/T'Showers During the Evening. Lows 58-66 (North to South...60-65 in the Evansville Metro).FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny & Pleasant. Highs 78-82. Winds N 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart