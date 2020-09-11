Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – Click HERE

EVENING: Variable Clouds. Temps 80-75. Sunset 7:03

OVERNIGHT: Variable Clouds & Warm. Lows 68-70. Sunrise 6:30

SATURDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Humid with a Few Showers/T’Showers Developing After Noon (Best Chances Northwest & Southeast of Evansville). Highs 86-90. Winds E/SW 5-10

SAT NIGHT: Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers/T’Showers. Warm with Lows 65-71 (Northwest to Southeast…68-70 in the Evansville Metro).

SUNDAY: Gradual Clearing & Turning Less Humid with a Few Showers/T’Showers Mainly Southeast of Evansville during the Morning. Highs 80-85. Winds NW 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart