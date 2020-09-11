Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – Click HERE

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
WX WAYNE HART_-2732074251089918543

EVENING:  Variable Clouds.  Temps 80-75.  Sunset 7:03
OVERNIGHT:  Variable Clouds & Warm.  Lows 68-70.  Sunrise 6:30
SATURDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds.  Humid with a Few Showers/T’Showers Developing After Noon (Best Chances Northwest & Southeast of Evansville).  Highs 86-90.  Winds E/SW 5-10
SAT NIGHT:  Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers/T’Showers.  Warm with Lows 65-71 (Northwest to Southeast…68-70 in the Evansville Metro).
SUNDAY:  Gradual Clearing & Turning Less Humid with a Few Showers/T’Showers Mainly Southeast of Evansville during the Morning.  Highs 80-85.  Winds NW 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories