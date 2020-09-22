Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – Click HERE

EVENING: Partly Cloudy. Temps Falling thru the 60s. Sunset 6:46

OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows 52-57. Sunrise 6:39

WEDNESDAY: More Clouds than Sun (More Sun North/More Clouds South). Pleasant with Highs 70-76 (South to North…73-75 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SE 5-10

WED NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a Few Showers After Midnight Mainly South. Lows 50-57 (Northwest to Southeast…55-56 in the Evansville Metro).

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy & Pleasant with a Few Showers (Best Chance Across Western Kentucky). Highs 68-76 (Southeast to Northwest…71-74 in the Evansville Metro). Winds ESE 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart