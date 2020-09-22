Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – Click HERE

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
WX WAYNE HART_-2732074251089918543

EVENING:  Partly Cloudy.  Temps Falling thru the 60s.  Sunset 6:46
OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Lows 52-57.  Sunrise 6:39
WEDNESDAY:  More Clouds than Sun (More Sun North/More Clouds South).  Pleasant with Highs 70-76 (South to North…73-75 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SE 5-10
WED NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with a Few Showers After Midnight Mainly South.  Lows 50-57 (Northwest to Southeast…55-56 in the Evansville Metro).
THURSDAY:  Mostly Cloudy & Pleasant with a Few Showers (Best Chance Across Western Kentucky).  Highs 68-76 (Southeast to Northwest…71-74 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds ESE 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories