Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – Click HERE

EVENING:  Mostly Cloudy & Warm with Scattered Light Rain Across Western Kentucky.  Temps Falling into the 60s.  Sunset 6:20
OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy & Very Warm with Scattered Light Rain Across Western Kentucky.  Lows 61-65.  Sunrise 6:54
SATURDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Light Rain Mainly Along & South of the Ohio River.  Highs 72-84 (Southeast to Northwest…75-79 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SE 5-10
SAT NIGHT:  Cloudy with Scattered Rain Increasing (Heaviest Southeast of Evansville).  Very Warm with Lows 60-64.
SUNDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Rain Ending from West to East.  Highs 72-80 (East to West…75-77 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds NE 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

