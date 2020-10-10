Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – Click HERE

EVENING: Mostly Cloudy & Warm with Scattered Light Rain Across Western Kentucky. Temps Falling into the 60s. Sunset 6:20
OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy & Very Warm with Scattered Light Rain Across Western Kentucky. Lows 61-65. Sunrise 6:54
SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Light Rain Mainly Along & South of the Ohio River. Highs 72-84 (Southeast to Northwest…75-79 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SE 5-10
SAT NIGHT: Cloudy with Scattered Rain Increasing (Heaviest Southeast of Evansville). Very Warm with Lows 60-64.
SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Rain Ending from West to East. Highs 72-80 (East to West…75-77 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NE 5-15
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart