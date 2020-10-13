Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – Click HERE

EVENING: Clear. Temps Falling into the 50s. Sunset 6:15

OVERNIGHT: Clear. Lows 45-49. Sunrise 6:58

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Windy & Warm with Highs 77-80. Winds SE/S 15-25

WED NIGHT: Increasing Clouds towards Daybreak. Mild with Lows 47-54 (Southeast to Northwest…50-53 in the Evansville Metro).

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Breezy & Turning Cooler with a Few Showers Developing (Best Chance South & East of Evansville in the Afternoon). Late Morning/Early Afternoon Highs of 62-70 (Northwest to Southeast…65-68 in the Evansville Metro), then Falling Temps. Winds SW/N 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart