Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – Click HERE

EVENING:  Clear.  Temps Falling into the 50s.  Sunset 6:15

OVERNIGHT:  Clear.  Lows 45-49.  Sunrise 6:58
WEDNESDAY:  Mostly Sunny.  Windy & Warm with Highs 77-80.  Winds SE/S 15-25
WED NIGHT:  Increasing Clouds towards Daybreak.  Mild with Lows 47-54 (Southeast to Northwest…50-53 in the Evansville Metro).
THURSDAY:  Mostly Cloudy.  Breezy & Turning Cooler with a Few Showers Developing (Best Chance South & East of Evansville in the Afternoon).  Late Morning/Early Afternoon Highs of 62-70 (Northwest to Southeast…65-68 in the Evansville Metro), then Falling Temps.  Winds SW/N 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

