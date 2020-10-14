Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – Click HERE

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
WX WAYNE HART_-2732074251089918543

EVENING:  Mainly Clear & Mild.  Temps Falling into the 60s.  Sunset 6:13

OVERNIGHT:  Increasing Clouds Late (More North & West of Evansville).  Lows 47-55 (Southeast to Northwest…49-52 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 6:59
THURSDAY:  Mostly Cloudy.  Breezy & Turning Cooler with a Few Showers followed by Some Clearing Later in the Afternoon.  Morning Highs 60-66 (Northeast to Southwest…61-62 in the Evansville Metro), then Temps Falling into the 50s.  Winds W/NW 10-20
THU NIGHT:  Clearing & Chilly with Patchy Frost After Midnight.  Lows 35-41 (North to South…38-39 in the Evansville Metro).
FRIDAY:  Mostly Sunny & Chilly.  Highs 58-61.  Winds V 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories