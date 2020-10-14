Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – Click HERE

EVENING: Mainly Clear & Mild. Temps Falling into the 60s. Sunset 6:13
OVERNIGHT: Increasing Clouds Late (More North & West of Evansville). Lows 47-55 (Southeast to Northwest…49-52 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:59
THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Breezy & Turning Cooler with a Few Showers followed by Some Clearing Later in the Afternoon. Morning Highs 60-66 (Northeast to Southwest…61-62 in the Evansville Metro), then Temps Falling into the 50s. Winds W/NW 10-20
THU NIGHT: Clearing & Chilly with Patchy Frost After Midnight. Lows 35-41 (North to South…38-39 in the Evansville Metro).
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny & Chilly. Highs 58-61. Winds V 5-10
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart