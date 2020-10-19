Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – Click HERE

EVENING: Cloudy with Periods of Rain along with Some Fog and a Few T’Showers (Best Chance South). Temps in the 50s. Sunset 6:06
OVERNIGHT: Cloudy with Periods of Rain along with Some Fog and a Few T’Showers (Best Chance South). Mild with Lows 46-60 (Northwest to Southeast…50-55 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 7:04
TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Few T’Showers. Highs 63-74 (North to South…67-70 in the Evansville Metro). Winds E/SE 5-10
TUE NIGHT: Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers/T’Showers (More Numerous North). Warm with Lows 58-62.
WEDNESDAY: More Clouds than Sun. Warm with a Few Showers/T’Showers (Best Chance North). Highs 72-82 (North to South…75-78 in the Evansville Metro). Winds V 5-10
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart