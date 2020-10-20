Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – Click HERE

EVENING:  Variable Clouds & Mild with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Developing Northwest of Evansville.  Temps 64-59.  Sunset 6:05
OVERNIGHT:  Variable Clouds & Very Warm with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Mainly North-Northwest of Evansville.  Lows 56-61.  Sunrise 7:05
WEDNESDAY:  More Clouds than Sun & Mild.  Highs 66-80 (North to South…73-77 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds V 5-10
WED NIGHT:  Partly Cloudy & Very Warm.  Lows 59-61.
THURSDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds.  Very Warm with Highs 82-84.  Winds SE/S 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

