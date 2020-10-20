Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – Click HERE

EVENING: Variable Clouds & Mild with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Developing Northwest of Evansville. Temps 64-59. Sunset 6:05
OVERNIGHT: Variable Clouds & Very Warm with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Mainly North-Northwest of Evansville. Lows 56-61. Sunrise 7:05
WEDNESDAY: More Clouds than Sun & Mild. Highs 66-80 (North to South…73-77 in the Evansville Metro). Winds V 5-10
WED NIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Very Warm. Lows 59-61.
THURSDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Very Warm with Highs 82-84. Winds SE/S 5-15
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart