Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – Click HERE

EVENING: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Temps Falling into the 60s. Sunset 6:04
OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Very Warm. Lows 60-62. Sunrise 7:06
THURSDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Breezy & Very Warm with Highs 81-84. Winds S 10-20
THU NIGHT: Clouds Increasing & Very Warm. Lows 62-64.
FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Developing, then Diminishing Late. Breezy & Warm but Turning Cooler After Noon with Late Morning/Early Afternoon Highs of 73-79 (Northwest to Southeast…76-78 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S/NW 10-20
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart