Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – Click HERE

EVENING:  Partly Cloudy & Warm.  Temps Falling into the 60s.  Sunset 6:04

OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy & Very Warm.  Lows 60-62.  Sunrise 7:06
THURSDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds.  Breezy & Very Warm with Highs 81-84.  Winds S 10-20
THU NIGHT:  Clouds Increasing & Very Warm.  Lows 62-64.
FRIDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Developing, then Diminishing Late.  Breezy & Warm but Turning Cooler After Noon with Late Morning/Early Afternoon Highs of 73-79 (Northwest to Southeast…76-78 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds S/NW 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

