Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – Click HERE

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
WX WAYNE HART_-2732074251089918543

EVENING:  Mainly Clear & Very Warm.  Temps Falling thru the 70s.  Sunset 6:02
OVERNIGHT:  Increasing Clouds & Extremely Warm.  Lows 62-65.  Sunrise 7:07
FRIDAY:  Clouds Increasing with Showers/Storms Developing (Heaviest After Noon when an Isolated Severe Storm is Possible).  Windy & Warm but Turning Cooler After Noon with Highs 72-79 (Northwest to Southeast…75-77 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds S/NW 15-25
FRI NIGHT:  Scattered Showers Ending Early, then Some Clearing Late.  Lows 37-47 (Northwest to Southeast…44-46 in the Evansville Metro).
SATURDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds.  Breezy & Cool with Highs 55-61 (Northwest to Southeast…58-60 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds N/NE 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories