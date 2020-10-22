Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – Click HERE

EVENING: Mainly Clear & Very Warm. Temps Falling thru the 70s. Sunset 6:02
OVERNIGHT: Increasing Clouds & Extremely Warm. Lows 62-65. Sunrise 7:07
FRIDAY: Clouds Increasing with Showers/Storms Developing (Heaviest After Noon when an Isolated Severe Storm is Possible). Windy & Warm but Turning Cooler After Noon with Highs 72-79 (Northwest to Southeast…75-77 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S/NW 15-25
FRI NIGHT: Scattered Showers Ending Early, then Some Clearing Late. Lows 37-47 (Northwest to Southeast…44-46 in the Evansville Metro).
SATURDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Breezy & Cool with Highs 55-61 (Northwest to Southeast…58-60 in the Evansville Metro). Winds N/NE 10-20
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart